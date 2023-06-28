Monsey Arrives as HP Girls Hoops Coach

Todd Monsey is the new girls basketball coach at Highland Park, and he brings some state championship experience with him.

Monsey won a Class 4A title at Waco Midway in 2009 as part of a head coaching career that has spanned almost two decades. He has spent the past four years at Frisco Lone Star.

He replaces Nicole Fleming, who won four district titles and earned almost 200 victories in her nine seasons at the helm. Last season, the Lady Scots were unbeaten in District 7-6A before falling to powerhouse Coppell in the second round of the playoffs.

“Our goal as a program will be to honor the tradition of greatness at Highland Park while empowering our student-athletes to a new level of success as a basketball program,” Monsey said.

Monsey has reached the playoffs in 16 of 18 seasons overall, and has taken three teams to the state tournament. His 2009 team at Midway finished 35-4 and rolled past Mansfield Timberview in the championship game behind All-American Cokie Reed.

“He is a proven leader who will build a program that has high energy, executes at a championship level, and empowers our young women to become quality leaders,” said Highland Park ISD athletic director Lonnie Jordan. “He is truly committed to building a program that will benefit our Lady Scots long after they have left the court.”