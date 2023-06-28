Congratulations, Class of 2023
Class of 2023 graduates across North Dallas spent the month of May crossing the stage at their commencement ceremonies.
Nearly every school named a valedictorian and salutatorian who addressed their peers at commencement.
Meet them below and join us as we celebrate new graduates across the Preston Hollow area.
Dallas Lutheran School
Graduation date: May 20 | Class size: 33
PHOTOS: Courtesy Dallas Lutheran School
Episcopal School of Dallas
Graduation date: May 19 | Class size: 104
PHOTOS: Courtesy ESD
Hillcrest High School
Graduation date: May 27 | Class size: 325
PHOTOS: Courtesy Dallas ISD
Jesuit Dallas
Graduation date: May 27 | Class size: 283
PHOTOS: Legacy Studios
Alcuin School
Graduation date: May 26 | Class size: 27
PHOTO: Lisa Means
Greenhill School
Graduation date: May 23 | Class size: 118
PHOTOS: Connie Roper
The Hockaday School
Graduation date: May 20 | Class size: 128
PHOTO: Scott Peek
Lakehill Preparatory School
Graduation date: May 26 | Class size: 13
PHOTOS: Patrick Dunn Photography
Parish Episcopal School
Graduation date: May 25 | Class size: 110
PHOTOS: Courtesy Parish Episcopal School
St. Mark’s School of Texas
Graduation date: May 25 | Class size: 100
PHOTOS: Scott Peek Photography
Trinity Christian Academy
Graduation date: May 18 | Class size: 124
PHOTOS: Courtesy TCA
Ursuline Academy
Graduation date: May 21 | Class size: 204
PHOTOS: Judy Nordseth Photography
Shelton School
Graduation date: May 20 | Class size: 92
PHOTOS: Holt Haynsworth
Thomas Jefferson High School
Graduation date: May 27 | Class size: 266
PHOTOS: Tyler Smith, TJHS
W.T. White High School
Graduation date: May 20 | Class size: 426
PHOTOS: Lauren Shaw