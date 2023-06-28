Congratulations, Class of 2023

Class of 2023 graduates across North Dallas spent the month of May crossing the stage at their commencement ceremonies.

Nearly every school named a valedictorian and salutatorian who addressed their peers at commencement.

Meet them below and join us as we celebrate new graduates across the Preston Hollow area.

Dallas Lutheran School

Graduation date: May 20 | Class size: 33

PHOTOS: Courtesy Dallas Lutheran School

Valedictorian: Meagan Tran Salutatorian: Maya Nitz

Episcopal School of Dallas

Graduation date: May 19 | Class size: 104

PHOTOS: Courtesy ESD

Valedictorian: Tom Qiu Salutatorian: Neel Mallipeddi

Hillcrest High School

Graduation date: May 27 | Class size: 325

PHOTOS: Courtesy Dallas ISD

Valedictorian: Andrea Hillary Tchinda Machedjou Salutatorian: Gloria Rodriguez

Jesuit Dallas

Graduation date: May 27 | Class size: 283

PHOTOS: Legacy Studios

Valedictorian: Kevin Babu Salutatorian: Joshua Lim

Alcuin School

Graduation date: May 26 | Class size: 27

PHOTO: Lisa Means

Greenhill School

Graduation date: May 23 | Class size: 118

PHOTOS: Connie Roper

Valedictorian: Valerie Xu Salutatorian: Nikitha Thoduguli

The Hockaday School

Graduation date: May 20 | Class size: 128

PHOTO: Scott Peek

Lakehill Preparatory School

Graduation date: May 26 | Class size: 13

PHOTOS: Patrick Dunn Photography

Valedictorian: Hannah Reister Salutatorian: Anna Knickel

Parish Episcopal School

Graduation date: May 25 | Class size: 110

PHOTOS: Courtesy Parish Episcopal School

Valedictorian: Lauren “Ren” Staveteig Salutatorian: Peyton Wartell

St. Mark’s School of Texas

Graduation date: May 25 | Class size: 100

PHOTOS: Scott Peek Photography

Valedictorian: Svanik Jaikumar

Salutatorian: Radford Green

Trinity Christian Academy

Graduation date: May 18 | Class size: 124

PHOTOS: Courtesy TCA

Valedictorian: Richelle Kim Salutatorian: Kazia Handoko

Ursuline Academy

Graduation date: May 21 | Class size: 204

PHOTOS: Judy Nordseth Photography

Valedictorian: Theresa Tran Salutatorian: Katrina Lam

Shelton School

Graduation date: May 20 | Class size: 92

PHOTOS: Holt Haynsworth

Valedictorian: Callie Wakefield Salutatorian: Kendall Bernbaum

Thomas Jefferson High School

Graduation date: May 27 | Class size: 266

PHOTOS: Tyler Smith, TJHS

Valedictorian: Gerardo Mendoza Salutatorian: Cithlaly Crispin

W.T. White High School

Graduation date: May 20 | Class size: 426

PHOTOS: Lauren Shaw

Valedictorian: Mia Ramirez Salutatorian: Olivia Anozie