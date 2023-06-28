Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Ursuline Academy class of 2023. PHOTO: Brandon Wade
Preston Hollow Schools 

Congratulations, Class of 2023

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

Class of 2023 graduates across North Dallas spent the month of May crossing the stage at their commencement ceremonies.

Nearly every school named a valedictorian and salutatorian who addressed their peers at commencement. 

Meet them below and join us as we celebrate new graduates across the Preston Hollow area.

Dallas Lutheran School

Graduation date: May 20 | Class size: 33
PHOTOS: Courtesy Dallas Lutheran School

Valedictorian: Meagan Tran
Salutatorian: Maya Nitz
Episcopal School of Dallas

Graduation date: May 19 | Class size: 104
PHOTOS: Courtesy ESD

Valedictorian: Tom Qiu
Salutatorian: Neel Mallipeddi
Hillcrest High School

Graduation date: May 27 | Class size: 325
PHOTOS: Courtesy Dallas ISD

Valedictorian: Andrea Hillary Tchinda Machedjou
Salutatorian: Gloria Rodriguez
Jesuit Dallas

Graduation date: May 27 | Class size: 283
PHOTOS: Legacy Studios

Valedictorian: Kevin Babu
Salutatorian: Joshua Lim
Alcuin School

Graduation date: May 26 | Class size: 27
PHOTO: Lisa Means

Greenhill School

Graduation date: May 23 | Class size: 118
PHOTOS: Connie Roper

Valedictorian: Valerie Xu
Salutatorian: Nikitha Thoduguli
The Hockaday School

Graduation date: May 20 | Class size: 128
PHOTO: Scott Peek

Lakehill Preparatory School

Graduation date: May 26 | Class size: 13
PHOTOS: Patrick Dunn Photography

Valedictorian: Hannah Reister
Salutatorian: Anna Knickel
Parish Episcopal School

Graduation date: May 25 | Class size: 110
PHOTOS: Courtesy Parish Episcopal School

Valedictorian: Lauren “Ren” Staveteig
Salutatorian: Peyton Wartell
St. Mark’s School of Texas

Graduation date: May 25 | Class size: 100
PHOTOS: Scott Peek Photography

Valedictorian: Svanik Jaikumar

Salutatorian: Radford Green
Trinity Christian Academy

Graduation date: May 18 | Class size: 124
PHOTOS: Courtesy TCA

Valedictorian: Richelle Kim
Salutatorian: Kazia Handoko
Ursuline Academy

Graduation date: May 21 | Class size: 204
PHOTOS: Judy Nordseth Photography

Valedictorian: Theresa Tran
Salutatorian: Katrina Lam
Shelton School

Graduation date: May 20 | Class size: 92
PHOTOS: Holt Haynsworth

Valedictorian: Callie Wakefield
Salutatorian: Kendall Bernbaum
Thomas Jefferson High School

Graduation date: May 27 | Class size: 266
PHOTOS: Tyler Smith, TJHS

Valedictorian: Gerardo Mendoza
Salutatorian: Cithlaly Crispin
W.T. White High School

Graduation date: May 20 | Class size: 426
PHOTOS: Lauren Shaw

Valedictorian: Mia Ramirez
Salutatorian: Olivia Anozie

