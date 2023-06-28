Out & About: Rainbow Days Pot of Gold Luncheon

Rainbow Days celebrated its 26th-annual Pot of Gold Luncheon and raised $232,428 through sponsorships, auction bidding, donations, and individual tickets.

The May 5 event, chaired by Brittany and Caleb Bachelor, brought more than 500 supporters to the Westin Galleria Dallas. Coach Ken Carter was the keynote speaker, and he delivered an interactive message about determination, success, and giving back to the community.

Carter is an author, speaker, and philanthropist who spreads his message of teamwork, accountability, integrity, and leadership.

Rainbow Days CEO Tiffany Beaudine addressed the audience with remarks about the organization’s mission and the issues children in our community are facing — such as mental health, behavioral health, substance abuse, and food insecurity.

Also at the luncheon was a performance by a group of current Rainbow Days program participants from a local shelter. In honor of the 2023 luncheon, Tony Ballard composted an original song inspired by Rainbow Days’ major messages, which are “I Am,” “I Can,” “I Have,” “I Will,” and “I Believe.”

The event was made complete with an invocation by the Rev. Ken Crawford from Northway Christian Church and FOX 4 anchor and event emcee Shannon Murray.