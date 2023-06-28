Out & About: Attorneys Serving the Community Luncheon

Attorneys Serving the Community (ASC) hosted its 36th-annual Luncheon benefiting Nexus Recovery Center June 16 at the Thompson Dallas and drew a sold-out crowd.

This event was the capstone of a year-long partnership raising more than $500,000 for Nexus. The luncheon featured Beth Macy, New York Times-bestselling author of Dopesick and executive producer of its Hulu adaptation, alongside Emmy-Award-winning news anchor Jenny Anchondo. Maeghan Whitehead served as ASC’s 2023 Lead Chair, Jennifer Klein Ayers served as co-chair, and Nexus board member Valerie Howell served as the honorary chair.

The funds raised will help further the mission of Nexus Recovery Center. Nexus Recovery Center is one of the few substance abuse disorder treatment centers in Texas that serves pregnant women at all stages of pregnancy, before and after childbirth, and invites women to bring their children with them into treatment.

ASC’s 36th-annual luncheon was the culmination of a year of fundraising events benefiting Nexus Recovery Center. Each year, ASC raises money for its chosen beneficiary through various events including ASC Goes Couture, Holiday Market, the Heart and Sole 5K race, silent auction, and annual luncheon. Since 1987, they have raised more than $5 million for Dallas-area charities. This was Nexus’ second time as an ASC beneficiary.

“It has been a wonderful year full of exciting events and wonderful opportunities alongside the women of Attorneys Serving the Community,” said Heather Ormand, CEO of Nexus Recovery Center. “Nexus is forever grateful for this opportunity to bring awareness to our mission throughout the year during the multitude of substantial events and even in front of a sold-out crowd.”