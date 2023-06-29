Kat + Noelle Open in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane

Shannon Jud recently opened Kat + Noelle, a boutique offering women’s apparel, accessories, fragrances, home decor, and gifts, in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

The boutique is named for Jud’s daughters, Hannah Katherine and Harper Noelle. Before opening Kat + Noelle, Jud and her husband, Tom, bought the resale shop Clothes Circuit in Preston Center in 2018.

Among the brands available at Kat + Noelle are Custommade, Bamboliera, Beatrice b, De Loreta, Tallulah & Hope, No Pise La Grama, Gissa Bicalho, Neubyrne, Laura Foote, Nette, Poolside, The Jacksons London, The Wolfgang, VIETRI, and Ortigia Sicilia.

“We carry brands you won’t find anywhere else and offer a boutique shopping experience that is end-to-end for our fashion-forward clients, with clothing ranging from swimwear to cocktail and a wide array of amazing accessories such as footwear, handbags, and jewelry,” Shannon said. “In addition, we carry fragrant candles, popular coffee-table books, glassware, and home décor accessories that can be packaged to create a beautiful, thoughtful gift for that special someone. As a lifestyle boutique, we want to be a go-to spot where people of all ages can shop for everything they need, whether it is a knock-out outfit for a special occasion, a one-of-a-kind gift, or outfits for a week-long vacation.”

For more information, visit Kat + Noelle’s website.