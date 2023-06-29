PH Rotary Club Names Youth Leadership Award Recipients

The Preston Hollow Rotary Club has named Miranda Jimenez and Andrew Dunns as the recipients of its Rotary Youth Leadership Award.

Jimenez is an incoming senior at Richardson High School, and Dunns is an incoming homeschooled senior.

Jimenez and Dunn attended the annual RYLA summer camp in Glen Rose earlier this month, which is designed to provide opportunities to young people looking for leadership training.

The Rotary Club honored these students during its June 13 meeting. The two recipients shared their camp experiences with members of the club, which welcomes young people looking for leadership training opportunities.