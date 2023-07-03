Park Cities Crime Reports June 26-July 2

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BAG BURGLARY

A sneaky thief made off with a grocery bag containing a purse with two credit cards, a debit card, and a pair of AirPods from the seat of a Nissan Rogue parked outside the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive at 3:41 p.m. June 30 while its owner was putting a child in a car seat.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Monday

Reported at 4:58 p.m.: a fraudster used the information of a woman from the 3500 block of Mockingbird Lane to open an AT&T account and order two iPhones for $2,849.

Arrested at 8:39 p.m.: a 17-year-old man accused of trespassing in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue.

29 Thursday

Arrested at 12:51 a.m.: a 21-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4300 block of Byron Avenue.

A burglar got into a Ford pickup in the 4200 block of Arcady Avenue and snagged a wallet with $3,500 from a pocket in the driver’s side door and $400 from the center console before 3:36 p.m.

30 Friday

Reported at 12:59 p.m.: a thief took the roof rack covers from a Land Rover parked in the 3700 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

A careless driver rear-ended a Toyota Camry in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane and initially stopped to speak with the other vehicle’s driver, but drove away without providing information at 9:08 p.m.

1 Saturday

Arrested at 12:48 a.m.: a 64-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A rogue damaged a stop sign facing traffic exiting the garage of Bradfield Elementary, in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue, shearing the stop sign from its base at 7:52 p.m.

Arrested at 8:06 p.m.: a 74-year-old man accused of public intoxication and criminal mischief in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

A crook found easy pickings of a pair of Celine sunglasses left at a table at the Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village at 8:29 p.m.

2 Sunday

Arrested at 2:06 a.m.: a 28-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 5500 block of Preston Road.

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Monday

Arrested at 10:25 p.m.: a 19-year-old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4500 block of Lovers Lane.

27 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:06 a.m.: an 18-year-old man accused of driving without a license in the 4200 block of Lovers Lane.

Arrested at 10:44 p.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

28 Wednesday

A thief stole a Trek bicycle from the backyard of a home in the 3300 block of Westminster Avenue before noon.

A burglar broke into a GMC Yukon parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 6:30 p.m.

29 Thursday

A ne’er do well took parts from a Toyota Sequoia in the 3500 block of Stanford Avenue before 5:20 a.m.

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a vehicle in the 4000 block of Wentwood Drive at 10:02 a.m.? The vehicle was unlocked.

A sneaky pilferer found easy pickings of a wallet left in an unlocked Volvo XC9 parked at a gas station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane while the owner was pumping gas at 10:12 a.m.

Arrested at 6:26 p.m.: an 18-year-old man accused of assault in the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane.

30 Friday

Another thief swiped a Louis Vuitton bag and wallet with various credit/debit cards, an iPhone, $200, and more from a Lexus NX parked at a gas station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane while the owner was pumping gas at 1:46 p.m.

An intruder broke into an unlocked Range Rover parked outside a restaurant in the 8400 block of Preston Center Plaza and took a Dell Latitude and more before 4:15 p.m.

2 Sunday

Burglars broke into a Ford F250 and a Chevrolet C150 in the 2700 block of Daniel Avenue before 8:04 a.m.

A crook broke into a BMW X3 in the 2800 block of University Boulevard before 9:30 a.m.

A ne’er do well broke into a Ford F250 in the 2600 block of Rosedale Avenue at 1:45 p.m.

A burglar took a MacBook, a $1,000 gold chain, and an iPhone from a Range Rover in the 8400 block of Pickwick Lane at 1:52 p.m.

A thief took a Trek bicycle from the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 5:15 p.m.