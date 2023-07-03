Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports June 26-July 2

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BAG BURGLARY 

A sneaky thief made off with a grocery bag containing a purse with two credit cards, a debit card, and a pair of AirPods from the seat of a Nissan Rogue parked outside the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive at 3:41 p.m. June 30 while its owner was putting a child in a car seat.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Monday

Reported at 4:58 p.m.: a fraudster used the information of a woman from the 3500 block of Mockingbird Lane to open an AT&T account and order two iPhones for $2,849.

Arrested at 8:39 p.m.: a 17-year-old man accused of trespassing in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue.

29 Thursday

Arrested at 12:51 a.m.: a 21-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4300 block of Byron Avenue.

A burglar got into a Ford pickup in the 4200 block of Arcady Avenue and snagged a wallet with $3,500 from a pocket in the driver’s side door and $400 from the center console before 3:36 p.m.

30 Friday

Reported at 12:59 p.m.: a thief took the roof rack covers from a Land Rover parked in the 3700 block of Dartmouth Avenue

A careless driver rear-ended a Toyota Camry in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane and initially stopped to speak with the other vehicle’s driver, but drove away without providing information at 9:08 p.m.

1 Saturday

Arrested at 12:48 a.m.: a 64-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A rogue damaged a stop sign facing traffic exiting the garage of Bradfield Elementary, in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue, shearing the stop sign from its base at 7:52 p.m.  

Arrested at 8:06 p.m.: a 74-year-old man accused of public intoxication and criminal mischief in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

A crook found easy pickings of a pair of Celine sunglasses left at a table at the Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village at 8:29 p.m.

2 Sunday

Arrested at 2:06 a.m.: a 28-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 5500 block of Preston Road.

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Monday

Arrested at 10:25 p.m.: a 19-year-old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4500 block of Lovers Lane.

27 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:06 a.m.: an 18-year-old man accused of driving without a license in the 4200 block of Lovers Lane.

Arrested at 10:44 p.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

28 Wednesday

A thief stole a Trek bicycle from the backyard of a home in the 3300 block of Westminster Avenue before noon.

A burglar broke into a GMC Yukon parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 6:30 p.m.

29 Thursday

A ne’er do well took parts from a Toyota Sequoia in the 3500 block of Stanford Avenue before 5:20 a.m.

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a vehicle in the 4000 block of Wentwood Drive at 10:02 a.m.? The vehicle was unlocked.

A sneaky pilferer found easy pickings of a wallet left in an unlocked Volvo XC9 parked at a gas station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane while the owner was pumping gas at 10:12 a.m.

Arrested at 6:26 p.m.: an 18-year-old man accused of assault in the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane.

30 Friday

Another thief swiped a Louis Vuitton bag and wallet with various credit/debit cards, an iPhone, $200, and more from a Lexus NX parked at a gas station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane while the owner was pumping gas at 1:46 p.m.

An intruder broke into an unlocked Range Rover parked outside a restaurant in the 8400 block of Preston Center Plaza and took a Dell Latitude and more before 4:15 p.m.

2 Sunday

Burglars broke into a Ford F250 and a Chevrolet C150 in the 2700 block of Daniel Avenue before 8:04 a.m.

A crook broke into a BMW X3 in the 2800 block of University Boulevard before 9:30 a.m.

A ne’er do well broke into a Ford F250 in the 2600 block of Rosedale Avenue at 1:45 p.m.

A burglar took a MacBook, a $1,000 gold chain, and an iPhone from a Range Rover in the 8400 block of Pickwick Lane at 1:52 p.m.

A thief took a Trek bicycle from the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 5:15 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

