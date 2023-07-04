Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Anna’s Alterations

Preston-Royal Southwest

The new tailor shop is family-owned.

Bobbie’s Airway Grill

Preston Royal Village

The former Dougherty’s Airway Pharmacy space was transformed into a 5,500-square-foot restaurant offering a full-service bar, a partially covered patio, and an upscale American menu, including rotisserie chicken, crab cake, post-oak rib eye, sandwiches, house-made bread, and desserts.

Crumbl Cookies

4347 W. Northwest Highway, Suite 160

The cookie shop franchise, with more than 700 locations in 45-plus states, offers 275-plus cookie flavors, from milk chocolate chip to specialty flavors like cornbread, cookies and cream, s’mores, key lime pie, peppermint bark, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake, and galaxy brownie.

Queen Bee Salon and Spa

Preston Center

The franchise, founded in Los Angeles by British ex-pat Jodi Shays, offers waxing and eyebrow services, facials, and spray tanning. Find it next to Starbucks.

Slider & Blues

6309 Hillcrest Ave.

The restaurant and arcade concept recently opened on Hillcrest Ave. across from SMU. The menu includes smashburgers, pizzas, milkshakes, and more, and games like air hockey, an NBA Hoops basketball arcade game, and more.

Courtesy Bobbie’s Airway Grill

COMING SOON

Highland Park Village

Various stores

• French luxury fashion brand Balmain is expected to open this year.

• Italian menswear brand Brioni will open its first Texas location this year.

• Spanish fashion house Loewe will also open the brand’s first Texas location this year.

• Los Angeles-based fashion line Simkhai will also open its first permanent Texas location following a yearlong pop-up at Market Highland Park.

MOVING

American Girl

Galleria Dallas

The doll brand is leaving Galleria Dallas after more than 16 years to open a new 15,400-square-foot, two-level location next to Nordstrom Rack in the Shops at Park Lane in early 2024. The new store will feature a full-service restaurant, personal shopping, and services such as hair styling, manicures, and ear piercing for girls and dolls.