Bryan’s House Announces Luncheon Theme, Date

Bryan’s House is celebrating its 35th anniversary with an Oct. 23 luncheon at the Dallas Country Club themed the “Power of You.”

Supporters of the nonprofit gathered April 24 for the luncheon announcement party. The 2023 luncheon byline: “Extraordinary things happen when kids with special needs are given the wings to fly.”

The luncheon will be chaired by Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo, with Stephen Hoyl as honorary chair. The Lone Star Monarchs are the presenting sponsor.

Attendees can expect a three-course luncheon and a brief program including the award recipients and Bryan’s House updates. Individual tickets begin at $300 and can be purchased online at BryansHouse.org/luncheon.

Dr. Stephen Hoyl (left) and David Andrews. Stephanie Newhand speaks at the luncheon theme announcement party.