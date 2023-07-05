Out & About: LEAP Global Missions Gala

LEAP Global Missions on April 20 celebrated its first gala since the pandemic.

The event, named “On the Road Again,” was held at the Dallas Country Club and chaired by Amy and Dr. Evan Beale.

Dr. Evan Beale was mentored by LEAP founder Dr. Craig Hobar 20 years ago while in medical school and was moved by the organization’s mission and accomplishments. He’s remained involved ever since.

The Rev. Pete Deison gave the invocation, followed by Amy Beale introducing honorary chair Linda Hardison. Hardison is a former gala chair and has traveled with her daughter on LEAP missions to see the results of the specialized medical and surgical services performed by the surgeons on the trips.

Attendees then watched a video about LEAP’s work since the beginning of the pandemic, despite challenges and travel restrictions. For example, the organization funded clinics for local medical professionals to perform craniofacial surgeries in Zimbabwe.

Dr. Evan Beale said that LEAP’s Cheryl Lamon Memorial Fund has brought patients to the U.S. for surgeries that they may not have been able to have otherwise.

In the 32 years of LEAP’s existence, more than 10,000 surgeries have been performed on patients representing 24 countries. Most recently, Dr. Steve Orten and Dr. Hobar traveled to Ukraine to help perform surgery at two pediatric hospitals and a military hospital.

Under the direction of Drs. Hobar, Orten, and Chris Conner, LEAP Global Missions will collaborate with multiple hospitals and organizations to provide ongoing surgical support and training in Ukraine.

Three Ukrainians — Anna Khomiak, Ihor Khomiak. and Dr. Christina Pohranychna — were in attendance at the luncheon. LEAP had a team of 11 medical volunteers, including nine surgeons, who traveled to Lviv in March 2023. They returned in June and will go again this fall.

For more information about LEAP, visit LEAPmissions.org.