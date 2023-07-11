Luxury Lodging, Nonstop Flights Lure Discerning Dallasites to Turks and Caicos

Park Cities and Preston Hollow people are creatures of habit. And in our defense, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

My husband says we are just a loyal bunch, and I can get behind that theory too.

But with that said, beautiful swimmable beaches, calm as bath water, and the most picturesque color of aquamarine you’ve ever experienced await Dallas travelers.

Consider trading in the tacos and tequila of Cabo along the Pacific for conch and rum punch along the soothing shores of the Atlantic.

Travel: Getting to Turks and Caicos has never been easier with nonstop service via American Airlines (DFW). This 4.5-hour flight lands you on the beautiful beaches of Providenciales (PLS). Southwest loyalists can leave out of Love Field with a stopover in Fort Lauderdale. Sign up for Fast Track to skip to the front of the line at customs on your way in and security on your way out.

Stay: If you prefer a beach vacation that epitomizes and prioritizes leaving the hustle and bustle behind, book at Pine Cay. This private island hotel has superb cocktails, creative cuisine, and activities such as yoga and snorkeling led by area industry experts. Rooms start at $1,650 a night and include breakfast, lunch, and dinner for two in addition to most non-motorized activities. Social butterflies who like to mix vacation with socialization should book The Shore Club. It has everything from spectacular suites to individual, six-bedroom villas. The villas are ideal for sophisticated travelers who crave a house’s privacy and space but the amenities of a resort. This famed Long Bay Beach destination, known for its kitesurfing, has five dining venues and welcomes children. Suites start at $616 a night.

The Shore Club on Long Bay Beach offers six oceanfront, six-bedroom luxury villas with access to all resort amenities.

Eat: On the island with kids? Head to Da Conch Shack for delicious fried seafood and the carefree, Caribbean vibes you desperately crave when on island time. Adult outing? Make reservations at Coco Bistro as soon as you book your trip. Surf and turf lovers will thrive at Parallel23, located at The Palm, and Infiniti Restaurant is another hot spot for great drinks, inventive eats, and live music. Not a planner? Cocovan Airstream Lounge and Bar serves the best tacos on the island under a canopy of greenery (on the Coco Bistro Grounds).

Do: This country’s pristine water is best experienced by boat, and no one does an island cruise better than Big Blue Collective. Think snorkeling, diving, paddling, etc. Whale watching and trips to iguana island are also crowd pleasers for the entire family, along with tracking down JoJo the Dolphin (#IYKYK). Those renting a car should take a short drive to Chalk Sound National Park for sublime sightseeing. The incredible turquoise hues are created by sunlight bouncing off the limestone sand. Powered watercraft is prohibited here. However, kayaking and paddle boarding are highly recommended.