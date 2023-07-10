People Newspapers Wins 13 National Newspaper Association Awards

There was a lot of news to cover in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow in 2022, and the work that went into covering it was evident in the 13 awards People Newspapers received for advertising and editorial content.

The National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest winners were recently announced. They saw Park Cities People win first place in General Excellence.

“This entry set a high bar for all that followed. Excellent coverage, writing that engaged the reader immediately, attractive graphics, and effective photography,” the judge in the General Excellence category wrote of Park Cities People. “Nice job in localizing international and national issues. Attractive presentation of routine info such as legals and classifieds.”

Preston Hollow People won first place for Best Multiple Advertiser Section for our STEAM section, which focused on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Park Cities People also received second place in the Best Multiple Advertiser Section category for our Giving People section, highlighting the work of local nonprofits ahead of North Texas Giving Day. The section also received an Honorable Mention nod in the Best Special News, Sports, or Feature section category.

There were 1,312 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 195 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest, totaling 1,507 entries. Judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors, publishers, retired university journalism professors, and retired or former newspaper professionals.

Deputy Editor Maria Lawson won first place in the Best Profile Feature Story category for her profile of NorthPark’s new Santa published in the December 2022 issue of Preston Hollow People and first place in the Best Reporting on Local Government Category for her story about the closure of the Hillcrest High School track to the public in the October 2022 issue of Preston Hollow People. Deputy Editor Rachel Snyder won first place in the Best Localized National Story category for her story about the Ukrainian-born iconographer whose art adorns Saint Seraphim Orthodox Cathedral, his background in Ukraine, and how he and the congregation responded to the early outbreak of the war in Ukraine in the April 2022 issue of Park Cities People.

Park Cities People and our production team of Melanie Thornton and Mia Carrera won second place in the Best Use of a Double Truck category. Snyder won second place in the Best Profile Feature Story for her story about the leadup to explorer and co-founder of the private equity firm Insight Equity Victor Vescovo’s donation of a boat to the Dallas Police Department to use on Lake Ray Hubbard in the Aug. 2022 issue of Preston Hollow People.

Sports Editor Todd Jorgenson won third place in the Best Sports Feature Story or Series for his story about how former ESD student Jack Betts secured endorsements as an Amherst College student, enabled by the 2021 passage of the Name, Image, and Likeness regulations for NCAA athletes in the Sept. 2022 issue of Park Cities People. Snyder also won third place for her story about how Vescovo became among the first to reach Mount Everest’s summit, the deepest point in the ocean, and space with a June 2022 Blue Origin space flight in the July 2022 issue of Preston Hollow People.

Editor William Taylor, Thornton, People Newspapers’ art and production director, and photographer Chris McGathey won third place in the Best Front Page Design category for the March 2022 Preston Hollow People cover story about the UIL realignment that put Highland Park High School and Jesuit Dallas in District 7-6A.

Taylor also received an Honorable Mention nod in the Best Serious Column category for his Independence Day column in the Aug. 2022 issue of Park Cities People.

Winners will be recognized at the awards ceremony Sept. 30 during NNAF’s 137th Annual Convention and Trade Show in Washington, D.C.