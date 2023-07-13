Dallas Zoo to Do 2023 Theme Announced at Garden Party

Adventure awaits as the new theme announcement for the Zoo to Do 2023 event makes its entrance!

At the garden party soirée hosted by Gretchen and George Seay, the curtain was drawn back on the year’s theme, “Adventure Awaits,” with Safari Chic attire and exploration through the zoo exhibits.

Guests enjoyed the company of flamingos, Raphael the leopard tortoise, Kruger the Eurasian eagle owl, and Kit the opossum, with the help of the Dallas Zoo Animal Adventures Outreach program.

Through the Giants of the Savanna habitat, guests strolled with cocktails and small bites from more than 30 Dallas restaurants. Moving into the Wilds of Africa Plaza, guests enjoyed desserts. Food aside – music, dancing, and a live auction for zoo and travel experiences were also featured.

Zoo to Do brings around $1 million to support caring for the animals, including education and conservation at the Dallas Zoo.

Underwriting levels range from $7,500 to $100,000 and guests are offered various ticket packages with more information at https://www.dallaszoo.com/zootodo.

FROM LEFT: Diane Brierley, Ellen Winspear, Allyssa, and Raphael the leopard tortoise. FROM LEFT: Bob Cassara, Vera Wang Cassera, Kunthear Mam-Douglas, Loc Trieu M.D., Anh Trieu