Out & About: Cancer Support Community Hosting Red Tie Gala

Cancer Support Community North Texas (CSCNT) will host its 3rd Annual Red Tie Gala November 11 at the Warwick Melrose Hotel.

The gala will be 1920s-themed, complete with professional swing dancers to teach and inspire guests to swing dance. The event will be co-chaired by long-time supporters of CSCNT and well-known Dallas oncologists Dr. Haskell “Gill” Kirkpatrick and his wife, Sharon Kirkpatrick, Dr. Lalan Wilfong, and his wife, Shelly Wilfong.

Kirkpatrick is a medical oncologist and hematologist with Texas Oncology – Presbyterian Cancer Center Dallas. Wilfong, who is frequently honored for his oncology teaching and community service efforts and a member of the U.S. Oncology Pharmacy & Therapeutics Committee, practices with Texas Oncology in Rowlett and is a national leader in alternative oncology payment models and patient experience serving as Senior Vice President of Payer and Care Transformation for the U.S. Oncology Network.

Former WFAA Good Morning Texas host and CSCNT advocate Hannah Davis will emcee the event.

“We have an ever-growing, loyal base of people who rely on us across all three of our clubhouses in DFW,” said Mirchelle Louis, CEO of CSCNT. “Our goal is to ensure that base continues to grow – that anyone in need of support walks through our red doors. This amazing event celebrates the thousands of survivors and thrivers CSCNT helps every year and shines a spotlight on the need for social and emotional support for those affected by cancer.”

“Sharon and I are honored to be a part of this great event,” said Kirkpatrick. “Together, through our support of Cancer Support Community North Texas, we are hoping to make a difference in the lives of the many North Texans who are living with cancer.”

“The emotional and practical support Cancer Support Community North Texas provides patients with cancer and their families is critical,” said Wilfong. “I encourage all of my patients to seek support with CSCNT, which is why Shelly and I feel compelled to advocate for this great organization through the Red Tie Gala.”

Sponsorships range from $1,000 to $50,000; gala tickets are two for $400 and $225 for an individual, which can be purchased within the Purchase Tickets section of redtiedallas.org.