Award Categories, Winners Announced for Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence Luncheon

The Dallas Historical Society recently announced the honorees for the Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence luncheon and a new award category; Dallas Historical Society’s Benefactor of the Year.

The event, chaired by Daniel Murchison and Laura Woodall, is set for Nov. 17 at the Fairmont Hotel’s International Ballroom. The Collins family: Dick Collins, Calvert Collins-Bratton, and Vince Bratton; Genevieve Collins-DeCarme and Dwight DeCarme, are serving as honorary chairs.

Awards Recipients:

Dallas Historical Society Benefactor of the Year – Stan Graff – Committed to the Dallas Historical Society and its work in education and preservation of history, specifically Texas history

Arts Leadership – Gail Sachson – Committed to the arts as a planner, organizer, fundraiser, collector, historian, and educator, serving as chair of the Dallas Cultural Affairs Commission, founding Inspire Art Dallas, and serving on various boards benefiting the arts

Creative Arts – Lyric Stage – Preserving and developing the great American musical with a commitment to bring productions to the historic Majestic Theater

Education – Dr. Carine Feyten – Chancellor of Texas Woman’s University and serving many of Dallas’ educational organizations

History – Talmage Boston – Dedicated to advancing historical knowledge and inspiring others to learn, enriching our understanding of the past and strengthening our connection to the present

Humanities – Friends of Aldredge House – Supporting the operations of the Aldredge House, providing creative performance pieces and speaker series

Jubilee History Maker – Michael Boone – Embodying community spirit and civic leadership that have made an impact on public education, the arts, and business in Dallas

Sports Leadership – Brad Sham – The voice of the Dallas Cowboys football team for over 40 years

Volunteer Community Leadership – Tori Mannes – Long-time dedication to bettering the lives of families and the future generations of Dallas through education and leadership

Table sponsorships begin at $1,500 up to $12,500 with different levels of benefits. Individual Sponsorship tickets begin at $600 and include one ticket to the Patron Party and preferred seating. A limited number of individual tickets will be available at $300 and $175.

Visit the website for information: https://www.dallashistory.org/programs/special-events/