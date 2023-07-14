KidneyTexas Inc. Receives 2023 Outlive Yourself Award from Southwest Transplant Alliance

Nancy Greenbach, president of KidneyTexas Inc., recently accepted a Southwest Transplant Alliance Foundation 2023 Outlive Yourself Award on behalf of the nonprofit.

The ceremony was recently hosted at Southwest Transplant Alliance (STA) Legacy Center in Dallas.

“This year’s theme is ‘Cultivate and Educate,’ which speaks directly to this award and the work KidneyTexas, Inc. is doing in the community through funding our beneficiaries,” Greenback said. “The STA mission and KidneyTexas, Inc.’s purpose statements resonate with each other. STA is saving lives through (organ) donations whereas KidneyTexas, Inc.’s purpose is saving lives through (fiscal) donations to provide critical funding to the Regional Dallas Medical Transplant facilities.”

The other two award recipients were Parkland Memorial Hospital and the courageous family of donor hero Jordan Santiago.

“This award is bestowed annually on those who have contributed to the advancement of organ donation in meaningful ways over the past year- who have demonstrated an ability to outlive themselves through our life-saving mission,” STA Foundation CEO Brad Adams said. “We are thankful for you and the board at KidneyTexas, Inc. and what all you have done to achieve this milestone.”

KidneyTexas Inc. board members Barbara Bigham, Regina Bruce, Terri Bumgarner, Rose Gault, Christine Martin, Therese Rourk, Dr. Carla Russo, and Natalie Taylor joined Greenbach at the ceremony.

KidneyTexas Inc.’s fashion show and luncheon will be Sept. 26 at Brook Hollow Golf Club. It will be chaired by Venise Stuart, and Cindy Feld will serve as honorary chair. The fashion show will be produced by Jan Strimple Productions, and Scott Murray will continue his longtime stint as emcee.

For more information, visit KidneyTexas’ website.