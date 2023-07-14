Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses Returns to NorthPark for 28th Year

Dallas CASA’s 28th annual Parade of Playhouses has arrived at NorthPark Center.

The event, in which NorthPark shoppers can view and buy raffle tickets to win custom-built children’s playhouses, is the signature fundraiser for Dallas CASA and runs until July 30. Dallas CASA trains and supervises community volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children removed from unsafe homes.

“For this annual fun-filled community event, generous architects, builders, organizations, corporations, and individuals design, build, and donate extraordinary children’s playhouses to raise funds so that Dallas CASA can provide more volunteer advocates to help children experience safe childhoods and grow into resourceful, healthy adults,” Dallas CASA’s website reads.

Among the notable returning builders this year are Lee Lewis Construction and Stantec, who partnered with Yvette Hightower’s Highland Park High School’s Moody Advanced Professional Studies (MAPS) environmental class to design and build a playhouse inspired by a historic home in the Park Cities for the second time. Their playhouse this year is modeled after a French Norman-style home in the 4100 block of Shenandoah Street in University Park designed by noted architect Charles Dilbeck and built in 1934. The home, now owned by Natalie and Jon Alexis, was landmarked by Preservation Park Cities in 1986 and is included in the organization’s list of the top 100 most historically and architecturally significant homes in the Park Cities. It’s featured in the book Great American Suburbs: The Homes of the Park Cities.

Savannah Hail, Claire Romo, Sebastien Vongkaseum, and Luke Duncan with Salomon from Lee Lewis Construction work on framing for their playhouse. PHOTO: Yvette Hightower

Last year, the class designed a playhouse replica of the Elbert Williams House, a Texas Regional-style home at 3805 McFarlin Boulevard designed by architect David R. Williams and built in 1933 for then University Park Mayor Elbert Williams. The class remains the only school involved with designing or building for Parade of Playhouses.

Another returning builder is LRO Residential, which builds homes in the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Bluffview, and Devonshire and participated in the event for the 14th year.

The inside of LRO Residential’s playhouse. PHOTO: Rachel Snyder

Over the years, Les Owens of LRO Residential has built a range of playhouses – from whimsical cottages to a fire station to a farmhouse with a copper silo. This year’s is a cottage with a wood shake roof, Hardie Board siding, specialty windows, a beamed ceiling, electric lights, and more.

Visit Dallas CASA’s website to view the playhouses and buy raffle tickets online.