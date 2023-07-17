Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Park Cities Crime Reports July 10-16

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BAG BANDIT

A burglar broke into a Porsche Cheyenne parked in Highland Park Village by smashing a window and grabbing a Rolex bag and empty watch package (still estimated to be worth $200) from inside at 6:26 p.m. July 13.

HIGHLAND PARK

10 Monday

An 18-wheeler driver hit tree limbs in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane at 9:36 a.m.

A careless driver hit a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue before 4:30 p.m. and didn’t leave information. 

11 Tuesday

Arrested at 7 p.m.: a 30 year old for a warrant in the 4500 block of Beverly Drive

Reported at 2:11 p.m.: a porch pirate pilfered a package containing $400 worth of clothes from a home in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue.

12 Wednesday

Reported at 2:50 p.m.: a fraudster used a Tulsa man’s stolen credit card information to charge a total of $8,578.43 from various stores in Highland Park Village, the Ritz Carlton, and Isabelle’s. 

13 Thursday

Arrested at 12:02 a.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of failure to identify/providing false/fictitious information, evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search, or transport, and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in the 4600 block of Bowser Drive.

14 Friday

A reckless driver ran over and felled a stop sign in the 4900 block of Eastern Avenue at 8:21 a.m.

Arrested at 3:43 p.m.: a 21-year-old man for a warrant in Highland Park Village.

A driver in a tractor-trailer hit a tree limb in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue at 5:17 p.m. 

An irresponsible driver hit the left side mirror of a Nissan Rogue stopped at Roland Avenue and Mockingbird Lane at 11:23 p.m. and continued without stopping to leave information. 

15 Saturday 

Arrested at 2:45 a.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3600 block of Stratford Avenue

Arrested at 7:30 p.m.: a 34-year-old woman accused of public intoxication, resisting arrest, search, or transport, and harassment of a public servant in Highland Park Village.

UNIVERSITY PARK

10 Monday

A crook drove off in a Toyota 4Runner parked in the 6600 block of Snider Plaza before 12:30 a.m.

A shoplifter slipped away with $343.84 worth of merchandise from a store in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 6:39 p.m.

A thief took a Trek bicycle from the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road at 8 p.m.

11 Tuesday

A burglar got into a Lexus NX parked outside a store in the 7000 block of Snider Plaza and took a bag and an iPhone at 6:52 p.m.

13 Thursday

How easy was it for an intruder to get into a home in the 2700 block of Purdue Street and take a purse and wallet before 6 a.m.? A door to the home was unlocked.

A ne’er do well found easy pickings of a bag with debit cards and more left in an unlocked Lexus GX4 in the 4000 block of Amherst Street at 7:37 a.m.

Crooks took an Infiniti G37 from the 4200 block of University Boulevard overnight before 9 a.m. 

A thief took a Mongoose bicycle from an alley in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 9 a.m. 

A mischief maker broke into a Toyota Highlander in the garage at the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road at 5:08 p.m. 

14 Friday

A jerk broke a pickup truck window in the 3200 block of Villanova Drive overnight before 6:20 a.m. 

16 Sunday

Reported at 7:58 a.m.: a crook made off with a Mercedes from the 4500 block of San Carlos Drive

A burglar took stuff from a Porsche Cayenne in the 4400 block of San Carlos Drive before 9:55 a.m. 

Rachel Snyder

