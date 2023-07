Patriotic young artists from the Park Cities and Preston Hollow turned in 113 entries in our 2023 Fourth of July Coloring Contest, and now it’s time to celebrate the winners. Join us in congratulating the artists!

Park Cities Winners:

Sarah Margaret Kim | Age Category 2-4 Sophie Grace Jones | Age Category 5-7 Alice Hodges | Age Category 8-10 Parker Bywaters | Age Category 11-13

Preston Hollow Winners:

Jack Tonick | Age Category 2-4 Megan Wang | Age Category 5-7 Vivian Stevenson | Age Category 8-10 Grace Richesin | Age Category 11-13

Other Category Winners:

This is the first year we have opened up submissions to the rest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area!

Nora Le | Age Category 2-4 Liberty Hsu | Age Category 5-7 Violet Smith | Age Category 8-10 Ava Tschantz | Age Category 11-13

