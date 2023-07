Prestoncrest Church of Christ will give away backpacks and school supplies from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5.

Those with claim tickets who pre-registered for backpacks and school supplies for students in grades K-6 can pick them up at the church at 6022 Preston Crest Lane.

Volunteers to help with backpack and supply packing and event setup from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 can sign up on the church’s website.