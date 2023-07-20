Condoleeza Rice to Keynote Austin Street Center’s Humble Beginnings Luncheon

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice will be the keynote speaker at Austin Street Center’s annual Humble Beginnings luncheon.

Rice is the first Black woman to serve as Secretary of State (2005-2009) and the first woman ever to serve as National Security Advisor (2001-2005). Jeanne Phillips, who worked with Secretary Rice during the George W. Bush administration as United States Ambassador to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, will moderate the conversation.

The luncheon, set for Oct. 27 at the Hilton Anatole, kicks off the organization’s 40th-anniversary celebration themed Opening the Door to Hope, Healing, and Home.

SMU will be recognized with the Leadership Award for its support of the center. Nancy Best, who serves on the Austin Street Center and Klyde Warren Park boards, will be recognized with the fifth-annual Norm Hitzges Distinguished Service Award. Ashlee and Chris Kleinert are chairing the luncheon, with Lynn McBee serving as honorary chair.

“Austin Street Center is proud to have such an inspirational leader like Secretary Rice join us as we celebrate 40 years of hope, healing, and home,” said Daniel Roby, Chief Executive Officer of Austin Street Center. “Reaching this milestone is a tremendous achievement, and it would not be possible without a servant leader like Nancy Best, whom we have had the privilege of working with these many years and will honor with our organization’s most prestigious award.”

The luncheon serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit that seeks to house the unhoused.

“There are more than 4,000 of our neighbors experiencing homelessness each night across Dallas and Collin Counties,” said Chris Kleinert, co-chair of the Humble Beginnings luncheon. “This is a critical issue we face in our community. Having been involved with Austin Street Center for years, Ashlee and I know first-hand what a transformative organization Austin Street is for its clients and the city of Dallas.”

Last year Austin Street opened a new facility allowing the organization to serve 500 daily, making it the largest emergency shelter in the area. Sponsorships are available, ranging from $2,500 to $100,000. Individual tickets begin at $150. Contact Jennifer Atchison at [email protected], 469-729-0711 or visit https://austinstreet.org/humblebeginnings for more information.