Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Bill, Margo, Graham, and Tara Goodwin. PHOTOS: Courtesy Sharon Adams
Out & About: Preservation Park Cities Home Landmarking

Burton Rhodes, 2022-2023 Preservation Park Cities president, joined members and residents as they landmarked four homes in the Park Cities on May 20.

The homes landmarked were 4271 Bordeaux, 4209 Lakeside Drive, 4211 Lakeside Drive, and 4302 Overhill Drive. At the last stop, PPC board member Joan Clark had arranged a light lunch and snacks.

Larry Good, a member of the Landmark Advisory Committee and author of A House for Texas, spoke about each home’s history during the stops and gave insight into applicable renovations or improvements.

At most homes, one or both owners were present to answer members’ questions.

The landmarking initiative is designed to celebrate the homes and homeowners who preserve homes of the Park Cities and maintain their original architectural integrity.

