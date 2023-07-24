Wednesday, July 26, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports July 17-22

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CLASSLESS CRIME RING

A crook found easy pickings of a gold class ring left in an unlocked Lexus LX470 parked at a home in the 4400 block of Grassmere Lane with an unlocked gate before 1:07 a.m. July 22.

HIGHLAND PARK

17 Monday

A pilferer made off with the front license plate from a Mazda MX3 in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive before 8:06 a.m.

Reported at 12:36 p.m.: a scammer opened a T-Mobile account using the information of a woman from the 3400 block of Dartmouth Drive.

18 Tuesday

Arrested at 3:56 a.m.: a 52-year-old man accused of trespassing in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue

19 Wednesday

A careless driver rear ended a Tesla Model X in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, then turned out of the parking lot and left without leaving information before 4:10 p.m.

21 Friday

Modern car accident involving two cars on the road in Thailand

Reported at 1:12 p.m.: an irresponsible driver hit a Mercedes R350 parked in the 45000 block of Lorraine Avenue and left without providing information.

A reckless driver hit and damaged an Audi Q7 parked in front of Celine in Highland Park Village before 6 p.m.

22 Saturday

Arrested at 11:28 p.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant in the 4600 block of Westside Drive

23 Sunday

A careless driver hit a gas meter in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane around 8:45 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

17 Monday

A burglar stole a Smith and Wesson firearm from a Ford F150 in the 3600 block of Granada Avenue before 9:15 a.m. 

Reported at 12:18 p.m.: a thief swiped a Viztorinox Swiss Army watch from a locker at the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road

18 Tuesday

Arrested at 9:25 p.m.: a 55-year-old woman accused of possession of a dangerous drug in the 8400 block of Preston Road

21 Friday

An intruder got into a home in the 4300 block of Stanford Avenue and made off with two Dell electronics, a firearm, a pair of AirPods, $300, a pair of Ray Bans, and more before 7:22 a.m.

A fraudster scammed a woman from the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive out of $9,500 before 4:15 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Park Cities People 4/27/12

Valerie Wong 0

Park Cities People 2/3/12

Valerie Wong 0

Park Cities People 3/16/12

Valerie Wong 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.