SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CLASSLESS CRIME RING

A crook found easy pickings of a gold class ring left in an unlocked Lexus LX470 parked at a home in the 4400 block of Grassmere Lane with an unlocked gate before 1:07 a.m. July 22.

HIGHLAND PARK

17 Monday

A pilferer made off with the front license plate from a Mazda MX3 in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive before 8:06 a.m.

Reported at 12:36 p.m.: a scammer opened a T-Mobile account using the information of a woman from the 3400 block of Dartmouth Drive.

18 Tuesday

Arrested at 3:56 a.m.: a 52-year-old man accused of trespassing in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue.

19 Wednesday

A careless driver rear ended a Tesla Model X in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, then turned out of the parking lot and left without leaving information before 4:10 p.m.

21 Friday

Modern car accident involving two cars on the road in Thailand

Reported at 1:12 p.m.: an irresponsible driver hit a Mercedes R350 parked in the 45000 block of Lorraine Avenue and left without providing information.

A reckless driver hit and damaged an Audi Q7 parked in front of Celine in Highland Park Village before 6 p.m.

22 Saturday

Arrested at 11:28 p.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant in the 4600 block of Westside Drive.

23 Sunday

A careless driver hit a gas meter in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane around 8:45 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

17 Monday

A burglar stole a Smith and Wesson firearm from a Ford F150 in the 3600 block of Granada Avenue before 9:15 a.m.

Reported at 12:18 p.m.: a thief swiped a Viztorinox Swiss Army watch from a locker at the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road.

18 Tuesday

Arrested at 9:25 p.m.: a 55-year-old woman accused of possession of a dangerous drug in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

21 Friday

An intruder got into a home in the 4300 block of Stanford Avenue and made off with two Dell electronics, a firearm, a pair of AirPods, $300, a pair of Ray Bans, and more before 7:22 a.m.

A fraudster scammed a woman from the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive out of $9,500 before 4:15 p.m.