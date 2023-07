The Jia Modern Chinese recently closed in Preston Center after more than three years.

While the restaurant offering a menu of Chinese, Thai, and sushi fare closed in Preston Center, Jia Asian Bistro, which opened in Lakewood at 7325 Gaston Ave. in September 2022, remains open.

Jia’s marketing director Jay Crawford said they’re looking for a new location near the former Preston Center spot.

For more information about Jia, visit their website.