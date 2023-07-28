Out & About: A Writer’s Garden Announcement Soirée

The 17th-annual A Writer’s Garden, which will be held Nov. 7, will be themed “Homes, Hospitality, and Heavenly Gardens,” celebrating the 26th anniversary of A Woman’s Garden.

This was announced at the June 19 Announcement Soirée at Wendy Hansen’s Highland Park home.

A Writer’s Garden will also feature Kate Markert, executive director of the Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens and Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen, international designers based in London.

Karen Sargent, 2023-2024 president of the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, began remarks at the announcement party by welcoming the crowd and introducing herself as the new president.

This year’s theme for the group is “A Garden of Possibilities: Cultivating a Brighter Future.” She wants this theme to reflect the organization’s mission of reaching toward a new generation of women to carry on the legacy of the council.

Mari Epperson, who will be chairing A Writer’s Garden along with Sharon Ballew, welcomed guests and thanked everyone for attending and for their continued support. Epperson shared that she has been involved in events as a volunteer and event chair and has been involved in fundraising for 27 years. Her co-chair, Ballew, has been involved in nonprofits and fundraising in many of the same capacities for more than 30 years.

Ballew gave a brief overview of A Writer’s Garden. She said the symposium and luncheon highlights literary presentations about horticulture, gardens, landscape design, historic preservation, interior design, and art featuring internationally renowned authors and speakers.

Details about underwriting, sponsorships, and tickets for A Writer’s Garden can be found on the Women’s Council’s website at www.wcdabg.org.