“The Book of Mormon” Playing at the Music Hall

“The Book of Mormon,” the comedic musical by “South Park” co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and “Avenue Q” co-creator Robert Lopez, is playing at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

The “Book of Mormon” runs at the Music Hall, presented by Broadway Dallas, until Aug. 6. The satirical musical follows a mismatched pair of Mormon missionaries (played by Sam McLellan and Sam Nackman) sent to Uganda to try to share their faith with the locals, who are more focused on pressing earthly concerns like famine and the AIDS epidemic. The New York Times reported in 2021 the show, which originally opened in 2011, was updated to “elevate the main Black female character and clarify the satire.” This summer reportedly marks the first time Dallas-Fort Worth audiences have had the opportunity to see the updated version of the show.

The musical is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner and based on the original Broadway production.

The show’s played on three continents and won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical and a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

