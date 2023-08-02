Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 24-30

William Taylor

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOCKER LOOTER

Reported at 5:43 p.m. July 24: an unfun experience at the Semones Family YMCA on Northaven Lane. A burglar broke into a man’s locker and took a wallet.

24 Monday

Reporting times were not provided for a theft at the Elan at Bluffview apartments on Northwest Highway and shoplifting at NorthPark Center.

Before 10:50 p.m., a thief took the license plate from a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

25 Tuesday

Stolen before 7:35 a.m.: a truck from the parking lot at Preston Forest Square.

Reported at 4:43 p.m.: a mean motorist. The driver struck two men at Ursuline Academy of Dallas on Walnut Hill Lane in what officers described as a “minor accident” and “assault offenses.”

Before 5:56 p.m., a thief stole a man’s vehicle from the Walgreens parking lot at Lovers Lane and Inwood Road.

26 Wednesday

Reported at 12:55 p.m.: a suspicious person at NorthPark Center.

Before 2:42 p.m., a burglar broke a window and took property from a woman’s vehicle at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field on Northwest Highway.

Reported at 4:01 p.m.: shoplifting at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 6:16 p.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of stealing at NorthPark Center. He also received a criminal trespassing warning.

27 Thursday

Reported at 4:37 p.m.: A thief took the license plate off a woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Before 6:38 p.m., a thief attempted to take a vehicle at NorthPark Center but only managed to damage it.

Reported at 7:14 p.m.: Four thefts at Congregation Shearith Israel on Douglas Avenue near Walnut Hill Lane.

28 Friday

Reported at 7:46 a.m.: A hit-and-run wreck. The irresponsible and careless driver struck a parked car on July 26 in a parking lot in the 5700 block of West Lovers Lane.

 Before 10:16 a.m., a burglar stole from a store at NorthPark Center.

29 Saturday

Stolen before 7:38 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 7:44 p.m.: A would-be thief working the NorthPark Center parking lot damaged a vehicle during a failed attempt to steal it.

30 Sunday

Before 2:42 a.m., a vandal damaged a man’s car in the Inwood Tavern parking lot in the 7700 block of Inwood Road.

Reported at 7:56 p.m.: A thief took something from a woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 8:44 p.m.: wrist-breaking assault at a home in the 4600 block of Myerwood Lane.

Stolen before 9:48 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

