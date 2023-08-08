Grey Lady Lures Lone star Sea Seekers with Charming Stays

Nantucket, Mass. – Hydrangeas. Oysters. Lighthouses. This trifecta, coupled with ideal Northeastern temperatures, makes this 14-mile island off the coast of Cape Cod a dream for a summer escape.

Still, many have yet to check it off the bucket list because of its reputation of being hard to get to. But of course, those who frequent this picturesque playground say that is what keeps it so special.

Getting there: You have options. Unfortunately, none of them are nonstop. American Airlines offers a nonstop flight to Boston out of DFW, and then from there, you would need to book a separate ticket on Cape Air to land at Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK). Jet Blue also has options out of DFW to get you to ACK through either JFK or LGA.

Take a private sail on The Endeavor, built by Captain James Genthner. PHOTO: Courtesy The Endeavor

Where to stay: For those who fancy an in-town stay, I was charmed by Greydon House. This former sea captain’s house is the only hotel on Nantucket with 20 unique rooms designed by the esteemed Roman and Williams design team. In need of a little “vitamin sea”? There is no more picturesque escape than The Wauwinet, which offers gorgeous views of Nantucket Bay. Although about 10 miles from Nantucket’s city center, the property offers a complimentary shuttle to take you to and from town.

Can’t decide where to stay? Book a reservation to eat dinner at Topper’s at The Wauwinet, and you can hitch a ride on the property’s 20-person boat, the Wauwinet Lady, that picks you up at the White Elephant Hotel downtown. Make sure to Google what time sunset is to experience an utterly enchanting lawn cocktail before you sit down for dinner.

What to eat: An early morning trip to Lemon Press for The Bee’s Knees and avocado toast is a surefire way to start your day off on an energetic note. A lunch or dinner reservation at Cru is almost a Nantucket rite of passage. The creative cocktails and perfectly chilled oysters can put anyone in a vacation state of mind. Craving something different? Nautilus is an exceptional fusion spot with Asian and Latin American flavors. Think Hamachi tiradito, steamed pork buns, and scallion pancakes served in a cozy old Northeastern bar setting that instantly puts you at ease.

What to do: Strolling the shops downtown is a must. A few can’t-miss spots include Mitchell’s Book Corner, Lemon and Line, and Island Weaves. Those who want to get on the water should book a private sail on The Endeavor, a sailboat that Captain James Genthner built himself. Lovers of lush lawns should rent bikes and take a stroll to admire the immaculate yards with their perfectly cut green grass and hydrangeas so bushy that it proves that everything isn’t necessarily bigger in Texas. End a long day of outdoor activity with a trip to Cisco Brewers to sip local brews while listening to live music.

Long live sweet summertime!

Hitch a ride from downtown Nantucket on the The Wauwinet’s 20-person boat, the Wauwinet Lady. PHOTO: Courtesy The Wauwinet