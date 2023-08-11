Southwestern Medical Foundation Announces New 2023-2024 Board Members

Southwestern Medical Foundation recently announced six new board of trustees members for 2023 – 2024.

Board Chair Jere W. Thompson, Jr. will continue in his role. Tucker Bridwell, Ken Hersh, Dr. Joan Buchanan Hill, Christopher Kleinert, Marshall Payne, and Jennifer Scripps are new trustees.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new Trustees as active members and partners in the work of the Foundation,” said Jere W. Thompson, Jr., chair of Southwestern Medical Foundation. “This distinguished group brings new inspiration to our vision, and we are grateful for their service.”

Southwestern Medical Foundation is a public healthcare charitable corporation advancing progress in medicine, primarily at UT Southwestern Medical Center and its related institutions. The Foundation connects donors with innovative programs, manages philanthropic funds, and builds broad engagement on the need for quality medical education, research, and clinical care.

“Our Board plays a crucial role in how we advance the medical community across our growing region,” said Michael McMahan, President and CEO of Southwestern Medical Foundation. “Without their dedicated engagement, we would not be able to continue broadening the depth and impact of our mission to catalyze and sustain the highest quality health care possible in the Southwestern U.S.”

New Board of Trustees Members

Tucker Bridwell: Bridwell is President of Mansefeldt Investments and the Dian Graves Owen Foundation in Abilene. Additionally, he manages MDJ Minerals, one of the largest private mineral holdings in the Permian Basin. Previously, he was on the boards of Concho Resources, Inc. and First Financial Bankshares and served as lead director of both companies. He has been instrumental in Abilene’s economic development efforts and is active in local and state politics. He has received the Outstanding Citizen of the Year in Abilene, the Distinguished Citizen Award by the Boy Scouts of America, and an Honorary Doctorate from McMurry University. He is also a member of SMU’s Board of Trustees and chairman of the Cox Executive Board. In 2019, Bridwell and his wife, Gina, established the Bridwell Institute for Economic Freedom at the Cox Business School.

Ken Hersh: Since 2016, Hersh has served as president and chief executive officer of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, a nonpartisan institution housing the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the George W. Bush Institute. He is the co-founder and former CEO of NGP Energy Capital Management, one of the largest natural resources private equity investment firms. In addition, Hersh serves on the board of overseers of the Hoover Institution and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the National Council of the American Enterprise Institute, and the Dean’s Council of the Harvard Kennedy School. Hersh is also involved in the nonprofit arena nationally and locally through the efforts of the Hersh Foundation. He sits on the boards of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation, the Dallas Citizens Council, and the Baylor Scott and White Dallas Foundation and serves on the Advisory Council of The Asian American Foundation. In 2019, Hersh received the Henry Cohn Humanitarian Award, presented by the Texoma region of the Anti-Defamation League, and in 2023 he received Stanford’s Ernest C. Arbuckle Award, the business school’s highest honor recognizing excellence in the field of management leadership.

Buchanan Hill is serving in her 13th year as the Catherine M. Rose Head of School at The Lamplighter School. Her dedication to innovative and inclusive learning is evident throughout Lamplighter's nationally-recognized childhood education faculty and programs. She holds a doctorate in Education with an emphasis on Organizational Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education, a Master's degree in Educational Leadership from John Carroll University, and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Communications with minors in management and marketing from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

Payne has been an active private equity investor for over 30 years, beginning his career at Cardinal Investment Company in 1983 and co-founding CIC Partners in 2004, where he currently serves as a Managing Partner and Chairman of the Board. Payne and his wife, Dee Ann, are active in civic affairs, education, and health care initiatives. Payne serves on the Board of Impact Dallas Capital, which sponsors for-profit social impact investing funds, beginning with the GrowSouth Fund in 2013. He is also a member of the Executive Advisory Council of the George W. Bush Presidential Center. Payne has also been an active supporter and board member of the Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries, the Library of Congress, and the Stanford University School of Humanities, Arts and Sciences.