Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 7-13

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SHOPLIFTED SHIRT

A shoplifter hid a shirt from the Chanel store in Highland Park Village in his pants and left the shopping center in a white, four-door passenger car at 5:22 p.m. Aug. 10.

HIGHLAND PARK

7 Monday

Reported at 2:24 p.m.: fraudster used the information of a man from the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue to open a Target MasterCard and charge $90 to it.

8 Tuesday

A crook drove off in a Ford F250 pickup truck and a trailer containing about $700 worth of fence pickets from the 5400 block of Fairfield Avenue before 8:15 a.m.

9 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:08 a.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive.

An opportunistic thief drove off in a Range Rover that was parked in a parking lot in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue with the key fob left inside before 11:05 a.m.

A scammer purporting to be from the cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase accessed the account of a man from the 4500 block of N. Versailles Avenue and withdrew $30,000 before 9:02 p.m.

A passerby found a MacBook Pro on the ground in the 3200 block of Harvard Avenue at 9:20 p.m. and turned it in to police.

12 Saturday

Arrested at 12:30 a.m.: a 21 year old for warrants at Preston Road and Willowood Circle.

Arrested at 4:44 p.m.: a 30 year old accused of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search, or transport, and failure to notify after striking an unattended vehicle in the 4200 block of Prescott Avenue.

11 Friday

A jerk hit the windshield of a Range Rover parked in the 3800 block of Potomac Avenue with what appeared to be a landscaping stone before noon.

Reported at 12:37 p.m.: a swindler booked two flights using the American Airlines frequent flyer miles of a woman from the 3600 block of Gillon Avenue.

13 Sunday

Arrested at 3:36 a.m.: a 22 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Harvard Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

7 Monday

Arrested at 2:20 a.m.: a 46-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of Boedeker Street.

A bag burglar stole a Goyard handbag from inside a Bentley Continental parked in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane before 4:30 p.m.

Arrested at 11 p.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3400 block of Colgate Avenue.

8 Tuesday

A thief took the front license plate from a GMC Yukon in the 2800 block of University Boulevard at 1:03 p.m.

9 Wednesday

A shoplifter took stuff from a CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 11:26 a.m.

A ne’er do well took the fog lights from a Subaru Impreza in the 6000 block of Preston Road before 3:30 p.m.

10 Thursday

A burglar found easy pickings of stuff in an unlocked Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive at 6:20 p.m.

11 Friday

How easy was it for a crook to take a Land Rover Discovery from the 4300 block of Potomac Avenue before 8:10 a.m.? The Land Rover was unlocked.

12 Saturday

A jerk stole two bicycles from a garage in the 2700 block of Westminster Avenue at 7:56 a.m.

13 Sunday

Arrested at 12:05 a.m.: a 23-year-old man for a warrant in the 3000 block of Lovers Lane.