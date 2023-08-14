Tuesday, August 15, 2023

File photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 7-13

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SHOPLIFTED SHIRT
A shoplifter hid a shirt from the Chanel store in Highland Park Village in his pants and left the shopping center in a white, four-door passenger car at 5:22 p.m. Aug. 10.

HIGHLAND PARK

7 Monday

Reported at 2:24 p.m.: fraudster used the information of a man from the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue to open a Target MasterCard and charge $90 to it.

8 Tuesday

A crook drove off in a Ford F250 pickup truck and a trailer containing about $700 worth of fence pickets from the 5400 block of Fairfield Avenue before 8:15 a.m.

9 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:08 a.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive.

An opportunistic thief drove off in a Range Rover that was parked in a parking lot in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue with the key fob left inside before 11:05 a.m.

A scammer purporting to be from the cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase accessed the account of a man from the 4500 block of N. Versailles Avenue and withdrew $30,000 before 9:02 p.m.

A passerby found a MacBook Pro on the ground in the 3200 block of Harvard Avenue at 9:20 p.m. and turned it in to police.

12 Saturday

Arrested at 12:30 a.m.: a 21 year old for warrants at Preston Road and Willowood Circle.

Arrested at 4:44 p.m.: a 30 year old accused of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search, or transport, and failure to notify after striking an unattended vehicle in the 4200 block of Prescott Avenue.

11 Friday

A jerk hit the windshield of a Range Rover parked in the 3800 block of Potomac Avenue with what appeared to be a landscaping stone before noon.

Reported at 12:37 p.m.: a swindler booked two flights using the American Airlines frequent flyer miles of a woman from the 3600 block of Gillon Avenue.

13 Sunday

Arrested at 3:36 a.m.: a 22 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Harvard Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

7 Monday

Arrested at 2:20 a.m.: a 46-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of Boedeker Street

A bag burglar stole a Goyard handbag from inside a Bentley Continental parked in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane before 4:30 p.m.

Arrested at 11 p.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3400 block of Colgate Avenue.

8 Tuesday

A thief took the front license plate from a GMC Yukon in the 2800 block of University Boulevard at 1:03 p.m.                                                   

9 Wednesday

A shoplifter took stuff from a CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 11:26 a.m.

A ne’er do well took the fog lights from a Subaru Impreza in the 6000 block of Preston Road before 3:30 p.m.

10 Thursday

A burglar found easy pickings of stuff in an unlocked Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive at 6:20 p.m.

11 Friday

How easy was it for a crook to take a Land Rover Discovery from the 4300 block of Potomac Avenue before 8:10 a.m.? The Land Rover was unlocked.                 

12 Saturday

A jerk stole two bicycles from a garage in the 2700 block of Westminster Avenue at 7:56 a.m. 

13 Sunday

Arrested at 12:05 a.m.: a 23-year-old man for a warrant in the 3000 block of Lovers Lane.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

