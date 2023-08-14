September Site Readings

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Junior League of Dallas President Christina Eubanks, Dallas Park and Recreation Board President Arun Agarwal, Dallas City Council member Jesse Moreno, Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson, Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie S. Elizalde, and Dallas City Council member Tennell Atkins PHOTO: Tamytha Cameron
If you’ve been wrapping up summer travels and preparing for back to school, there are plenty of stories to catch up on on our website from July and August.

Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair

Mayor Eric Johnson, Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie S. Elizalde, and Junior League of Dallas President Christina N. Eubanks welcomed students to the 27th annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair on August 4. 

Preservation Park Cities Home Landmarking

Burton Rhodes, 2022-2023 Preservation Park Cities president, joined members and residents as they landmarked four homes in the Park Cities on May 20.

ESD Student’s Book Available at Interabang

Episcopal School of Dallas student Valentina Calderon’s book Unipaw’s Adventures: The Friends of the Forest, initially published on Amazon in 2021, is available at Interabang Books.

