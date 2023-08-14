September Site Readings

If you’ve been wrapping up summer travels and preparing for back to school, there are plenty of stories to catch up on on our website from July and August.

Mayor Eric Johnson, Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie S. Elizalde, and Junior League of Dallas President Christina N. Eubanks welcomed students to the 27th annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair on August 4.

Burton Rhodes, 2022-2023 Preservation Park Cities president, joined members and residents as they landmarked four homes in the Park Cities on May 20.

Episcopal School of Dallas student Valentina Calderon’s book Unipaw’s Adventures: The Friends of the Forest, initially published on Amazon in 2021, is available at Interabang Books.