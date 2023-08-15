Anchor Sushi Bar Opens in Preston Royal

Anchor Sushi Bar opened Aug. 14 in the former longtime Cantina Laredo space in the Preston Royal shopping center.

The Asian fusion concept is the ninth concept in Vandelay Hospitality Group’s portfolio, and Vandelay plans to open a second Anchor Sushi Bar location in the Knox Street area.

The 6,000-square-foot new Preston Hollow location features a large bar and sushi bar. The menu includes crispy rice with spicy tuna and hamachi, wagyu short rib robata skewers, prime stir fry, miso seabass, and more. The sushi menu includes Chef’s Pressed Sushi Roll with spicy tuna, seared salmon, cucumber, wasabi cream, spicy mayo, and caviar, the riceless Lupton Roll with crab, tempura flakes, avocado, yuzu and truffle, hamachi, and lemon, the Anchor Roll, with hamachi, avocado and topped with bluefin tuna, eel sauce, and toasted sesame, and the Miyazaki with A5 wagyu, truffle, shrimp tempura, togarashi, chili mayo, and more.

Vandelay’s portfolio also includes the newly opened Slider and Blues, Brentwood, East Hampton Sandwich Co., and more.