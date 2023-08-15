Medical City Dallas Names New CMO

Dr. Alan Harmatz will start as chief medical officer of Medical City Dallas Aug. 16.

His responsibilities will include overseeing quality, patient safety, risk management, infection prevention, and medical staff services for Medical City Dallas, Medical City Children’s Hospital, Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas, Medical City Heart Hospital, and Medical City Spine Hospital.

“Alan is known for collaboratively working with physicians, nurses, and colleagues to advance the quality and safety of patient care,” Medical City Dallas president and CEO Chris Mowan said. “His commitment to excellence will further grow our hospital’s reputation as the destination of choice in North Texas and beyond.”

Harmatz most recently served as CMO of HCA Healthcare’s Florida Brandon Hospital, where he advanced patient safety, helped grow hospital services, and enhanced physician engagement. Among his accomplishments is the development of a software program that uses data and analytics to reduce medical complications, which is now used at HCA Healthcare hospitals across the country.

He also led the implementation of a comprehensive stroke program and has extensive disaster response and recovery experience from leading the Florida hospital through multiple hurricanes and the pandemic.

Harmatz is board certified in plastic surgery and attended New York Medical College and Pace University for undergrad. He completed a general surgery residency at Maine Medical Center in Portland and a plastic and reconstructive surgery fellowship at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.