Scots to Host Plano East in Scrimmage

With only a week left until the regular-season opener, there’s not much time left for Highland Park to fine-tune and prepare.

The Scots and their retooled roster will get their first chance to face an opponent on Thursday when they host Plano East in a scrimmage at Highlander Stadium. The varsity portion will start around 7:30 p.m.

It will be the most significant test yet for a handful of new starters for HP, especially at quarterback — a position where longtime head coach Randy Allen could deploy his resources a bit differently from years past.

Warren Peck will inherit the starting job from Brennan Storer, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns last season.

“Warren won the job. He’s a tough competitor,” Allen said. “He throws the ball with accuracy and makes good decisions. He’s a hard worker and knows our offense really well.”

Allen said the 6-foot-5 Peck — who was Storer’s backup last year — could share snaps with fellow senior Parker Thompson, a versatile dual threat who has verbally committed to Air Force. After a minor injury this spring, Thompson should be ready for the season.

“When he’s healthy, he’s a home-run hitter,” Allen said. “He can go all the way running the ball, and that’s going to add to our team. He can play a lot of different positions.”

Key returnees on offense for the Scots include running back Wilson Axley and center Case Pickelman. On defense, the most experienced players include cornerback Wes Giese, defensive linemen Henry Richter and Daniel Turner, and linebacker Jack Morse.

HP will start the season on Aug. 25 at Flower Mound Marcus. The home opener is slated for Sept. 1 against Lewisville, with the first District 7-6A game a week later at Lake Highlands.