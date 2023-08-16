New Sound System Brings More Speakers to Highlander Stadium

Fans at Highlander Stadium will notice a new sound system this fall amid the Friday night lights, thanks to fundraising from the Highland Park Sports Club.

William Draper, a Highland Park alumnus on the sports club, runs the system (and video and graphics work for universities and professional teams locally and nationally). Draper said there were previously five main speakers and six smaller speakers in Highlander Stadium. The new sound system from Danley Sound Labs was installed by Romeo Music this summer and features nine main speakers, eight smaller speakers, and two Subwoofers, with two smaller speakers in the concessions area.

“The previous one was a little undersized for the size stadium that we have,” Draper said. “Now we have full coverage. It’s high-fidelity sound.”

He said the sports club began working on the effort to get a new sound system in the stadium after some fans noticed problems with the sound at Highlander Stadium during the game against Lake Highlands last September when Super Bowl champion and 2006 Highland Park High School graduate Matthew Stafford’s jersey was retired.

“The old system, when it was kind of dying on us last year – there was screeching, it was starting to distort a lot,” Draper said. “Once we got to the end of the year, it was all hands on deck because we need this for 2023. It’s got to be installed before game one.”

He said the sports club selected the sound system around this spring, began the installation process in June, and had it programmed within two weeks of the system arriving.