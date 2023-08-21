Out & About: Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Spring Meeting

The Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden held its spring meeting at A Tasteful Place inside the Arboretum, celebrating the Women’s Council’s 40th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of A Woman’s Garden.

The Women’s Council 2022-2023 president, Sarah Jo Hardin, thanked the chairs, Lisa Meyer and Gail Vesledahl, and told the crowd that this year’s members brought in many friends and have made friends, which gives true meaning to this year’s theme of “Growing Friendships for 40 Years.”

Hardin said that the Majestic Mad Hatter’s Luncheon was the most successful event of 2023, with 650 attendees and a record fundraising of $350,000. She invited the event co-chairs Anne Stodghill and Kristina Wrenn to the podium where they received gifts for their dedication this past year.

Hardin also said that this year, the Women’s Council will contribute $600,000 to the newly formed Capital Garden Projects Funding Account within the Women’s Council’s Endowment Trust. The Endowment Trust finances the maintenance and care of A Woman’s Garden, which is the only public garden in the United States conceived, constructed, and maintained by the funding efforts of women and is a key element of the Dallas Arboretum.

The chairs and honorary chairs of the 40th Anniversary Noble Celebration Week received heartfelt thanks from the crowd which included the 2022 A Writer’s Garden chairs, Therese Rourk and Dyann Skelton, with honorary chairs Donna and Herb Weitzman which featured Lady Fiona Carnarvon, the Right Honorable Countess of Carnarvon as the speaker. Hardin thanked the Ruby Red Gala chair Sharon Ballew and honorary chairs Dr. Linda Burk and her husband Dr. John Gilmore. These combined events netted around $208,000.

Declaring the 40th anniversary a time of celebrations and a milestone year for the Women’s Council, Hardin thanked the many volunteers who served on the Women’s Council’s board, committees, and special parties, saying their time, talent, and treasure as the meetings were planned and produced with everyone’s individual and collaborative efforts throughout this year were clear with each event’s success. Hardin also announced a combined net for the year of over $673,000.

Presenting the official awards for the 2022-2023 year, Hardin acknowledged third vice president of communications Sandy Ammons as the 2023 Leadership Awardee for her consistent and outstanding leadership. Ammons’ congenial personality, creativity, technical talent, perseverance, and flexibility were invaluable this year as she performed her many tasks for the Women’s Council.

The 2023 Service Awardee was website manager Connie Rhoades. She was praised for her unending gifts of time and talent over her many years of keeping the Women’s Council website up to date.

Meyer was recognized for her “Above and Beyond” dedication to the Women’s Council. The Women’s Council would not have been as financially successful without the benefit and blessing of her guidance and ongoing commitment to its important mission.

Renee Farren joined Hardin at the podium saying the Women’s Council is honored and thrilled to present the 2023 Founder’s Award to Dorothea Meltzer for her infamous longtime dedication to the Women’s Council. She said Meltzer has been a role model for new volunteers and that she continues to create new ways to support the Women’s Council. The Women’s Council is especially appreciative of her many years of leadership for work on A Writer’s Garden and the creation and development of the Lisianthus Society, which reached a record enrollment of over 330 members this year.

After Meltzer’s remarks and acceptance of the award, Hardin welcomed the incoming president, Karen Sargent, and presented her with gifts to celebrate the upcoming year. Kimberly Yamanouchi introduced speakers Chef Toby Archibald and Chef Ricardo Sanchez who gave delightful and informative cooking demonstrations of the meeting’s menu.

Learn more about the Women’s Council and its events at www.wcdabg.org.