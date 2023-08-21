The Family Place Establishes Youth Lounge Funded by Dallas Mavericks

A new student lounge is open for children and families at The Family Place, courtesy of the Dallas Mavericks and Mavs Foundation.

An unveiling of the lounge was hosted in July by Dallas Mavericks in-arena emcee Chris Arnold and presented by banking service Chime. They showcased a space full with game consoles, headsets, laptops, and toys for learning and playing.

Among them was Mavericks player Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks chief impact officer Katie Edwards and The Family Place CEO Mimi Sterling.

The Family Place has been a longtime supported organization by the Mavs Foundation, with more than 25 years of grants. Edwards said the newly added lounge is the foundation’s first time creating a space of enjoyment like they did for The Family Place, with Mavericks branding and players.

Sterling sees the new space as an opportunity to support and foster growth for the youth who enter The Family Place.

“The multipurpose room has been thoughtfully designed to support teens from our emergency shelter and transitional housing programs, providing a safe area during a pivotal time in their lives,” she said. “We are so grateful for this investment in our youth’s well-being and educational growth.”

Champ and Maxi Kleber Katie Edwards Champ and Mimi Sterling