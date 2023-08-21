Tudor Gets Backyard Makeover 

Garden retreat, casita compliment aesthetic of historic home

When interior designer Javier Burkle and his team worked on a 1934 Tudor-style home in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue in Highland Park, he and landscape designer Dan Houchard of From the Ground Up created a new garden retreat in the backyard that sought to compliment the aesthetic of the historic home.

“My client grew up in a beautiful, historic residence in San Francisco, and she loves the character found in older homes,” Burkle said. “But we all understood that the goal was truly to marry form and function – which we did by carefully planning each space.”

The backyard already had a detached garage with a living area above and a pool. Burkle said he, his team, and From the Ground Up came up with a new backyard layout that added a new pool with gooseneck fountains moved from the center of the yard to the side, moved the living space from the right side of the yard closer to the center, and created a new green space between the house and a new, bespoke pergola attached to the casita. From the Ground Up handled all things landscaping and pool layout.

The casita got a new outdoor living space with a fireplace covered by the pergola. On the side of the casita, they added a buffet with cabinetry for entertaining.

The fireplace and pool boast gray-and-white mosaic tiles from Mosaic House in New York, which works in historic tiles meant to hearken back to the home’s original 1930s style.

“We wanted to match everything to the original house and the year that the house was built,” Burkle said.

Burkle said he also sought to have the pergola’s lanterns made with brass and black metal to complement the rest of the home, including the metal gates used in the yard and the brass gooseneck fountains in the pool.

The interior of the casita has a bathroom and upstairs living space that Burkle and his team are still working on turning into a full office and entertaining area.

“This project really captures the essence of modern living within a classical setting,” Burkle said. “By thinking out-of-the-box and implementing creative solutions, everyone is happy – each individual and the family as a whole. The space is truly designed to work for everyone.”