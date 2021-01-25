Manorly Seeks To Take Stress Out Of Home Maintenance

Concierge service sees increased demand during pandemic

During a year in which families are spending more time at home while juggling work and school responsibilities, a Dallas-based concierge service helps with cleaning, maintenance, and technology.

Manorly, which began in 2012 in the Park Cities, has adapted recently to become a more comprehensive home management service.

The offerings from the 24/7, monthly subscription service include household cleaning services for everything from carpets to chimneys, ducts, and gutters, construction work, design work, installation help, landscape work, maintenance, and repair work, security maintenance, home technology help, moving assistance, “lock and leave” service, and professional organization.

Manorly seeks to be a one-stop-shop of sorts for area homeowners by sorting estimates, hiring vetted subcontractors, and managing projects from start to finish.

Members of the concierge home management service can also set walk-through inspections monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly and craft a personalized plan for their home management needs.

“We’re trying to make homeownership stress free and time free,” said Manorly director Cason Wright. “That’s what we’re trying to provide for our members.”

Manorly is also offering a complimentary walk-through and $500 credit toward membership until the end of the year for new members, Dallas Innovates reported.

During the holiday season, Manorly offers firewood delivery and holiday light installation and removal.

Wright said the service’s remodel and cleaning workload has become increasingly large during the pandemic.

For safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wright said subcontractors must wear masks and shoe covers and are encouraged to use gloves when possible.