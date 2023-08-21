Zivaljevic Earns Spot in Water Polo ODP

Highland Park junior Ivan Zivaljevic has been named to the USA Water Polo men’s youth national team for the upcoming season.

Zivaljevic, who was one of the top players for the Scots during their debut varsity season in 2022, is the only Texan among 18 players chosen for the roster. He also competes for the Pegasus Water Polo club team.

The youth national team is part of the Olympic Development Program. Team USA won all six of its matches during a gold medal performance at the PanAm Aquatics U17 Championships in April in Brazil.

The Scots are 9-4 so far this season after their first three tournaments, including five wins in six games at the Texas Cup tournament in Lewisville. HP will play its home opener this week as part of a tournament co-hosted with Jesuit Dallas.