Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 14-20

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SHOPLIFTED SHAVING SUPPLIES

A shoplifter stole $360.54 worth of shaving equipment from the CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 8:41 p.m. Aug. 15.

HIGHLAND PARK

14 Monday

An 18-wheeler towing a trailer hit a fire hydrant and a stop sign pole at the intersection of Roland Avenue and Southern Avenue with the trailer at 5:05 a.m.

Arrested at 5:57 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance and for a warrant in the 5400 block of Eton Avenue.

15 Tuesday

Reported at 4:22 p.m.: a fraudster used the information of a woman from the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue to apply for an apartment.

16 Wednesday

A burglar broke into a GMC Sierra parked in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue before 10:31 a.m. and rummaged through it but didn’t take anything. A GMC Canyon parked in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue was similarly broken into and rummaged through before 10 a.m.

Reported at 3:43 p.m.: a fraudster used the information of a man from the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue to redeem airline miles.

17 Thursday

Reported at 8:11 a.m.: a thief found easy pickings of a Lenovo tablet, a Beats Bluetooth speaker, a pair of Bose Bluetooth headphones, and a backpack left in an unlocked Land Rover Discovery parked outside Roller Rabbit in Highland Park Village.

A motorist hit a stop sign at the intersection of Abbott Avenue and Armstrong Parkway before 5:14 p.m.

18 Friday

Arrested at 7:55 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of trespassing in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

Arrested at 9 p.m.: a 52-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4500 block of Beverly Drive.

19 Saturday

An intruder stole a purse from a home in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive at 12:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Monday

Arrested at 1 a.m.: a 21-year-old woman accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Lovers Lane.

A burglar broke into a Range Rover parked in Preston Center and stole $25,000 worth of jewelry at 2:41 p.m.

15 Tuesday

A crook broke into a Chevrolet Silverado in the 3100 block of Purdue Street at 5:30 a.m.

Arrested at 9:06 a.m.: a 72-year-old man for a warrant in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street.

A ne’er do well stole a GMC Sierra that was parked outside Hillstone in the 8300 block of Preston Road at 5:47 p.m.

16 Wednesday

Arrested at 8:23 a.m.: a 38-year-old man for warrants in the 3500 block of Lovers Lane.

Arrested at 10:23 p.m.: a 31-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

17 Thursday

A burglar stole a Louis Vuitton bag, an iPad Pro, $5,000, and more from a Mercedes GLC at a gas station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at 9:49 a.m.

18 Friday

A thief drove off in a GMC Yukon Denali in the Plaza at Preston Center before 10:21 p.m.

19 Saturday

A shoplifter stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from the CVS in Snider Plaza at 8:08 p.m.

20 Sunday

Arrested at 7:28 p.m.: a 49-year-old man accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 2900 block of University Boulevard.

Arrested at 7:28 p.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2900 block of University Boulevard.

Arrested at 7:45 p.m.: a 35-year-old woman accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2900 block of University Boulevard.

Arrested at 8:50 p.m.: a 48-year-old man accused of assault in the 4100 block of Grassmere Lane.