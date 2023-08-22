Tuesday, August 22, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
News Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Woman Charged in 2022 Love Field Shooting Found Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , ,

A Dallas County judge found the woman accused of opening fire at Love Field last year not guilty by reason of insanity, court documents show. 

Portia Odufuwa, 39, had faced a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant after police said she fired several rounds toward the ceiling near the Southwest ticket counter at the airport July 25, 2022, and pointed her gun at an officer before the officer shot her in her “lower extremities.” Odufuwa was treated at a hospital before being booked into the Dallas County Jail, and no one else was injured. Judge Stephanie Huff Aug. 14 ruled that Odufuwa put the officer in imminent danger during the incident but was insane at the time of the offense, court records show.

Huff ordered Odufuwa committed to a maximum security unit at North Texas State Hospital in Vernon for up to 30 days, with an examination of her mental condition also conducted during that time frame, court documents show.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Year Delay Can’t Spoil 35th Anniversary La Fiesta

Staff Report 0

Need Lunch Ideas? Enjoy Fish And Chips For Cause

Michelle Saunders 0

HPISD Picks English-Language Arts Materials For 2022-23

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.