Woman Charged in 2022 Love Field Shooting Found Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity

A Dallas County judge found the woman accused of opening fire at Love Field last year not guilty by reason of insanity, court documents show.

Portia Odufuwa, 39, had faced a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant after police said she fired several rounds toward the ceiling near the Southwest ticket counter at the airport July 25, 2022, and pointed her gun at an officer before the officer shot her in her “lower extremities.” Odufuwa was treated at a hospital before being booked into the Dallas County Jail, and no one else was injured. Judge Stephanie Huff Aug. 14 ruled that Odufuwa put the officer in imminent danger during the incident but was insane at the time of the offense, court records show.

Huff ordered Odufuwa committed to a maximum security unit at North Texas State Hospital in Vernon for up to 30 days, with an examination of her mental condition also conducted during that time frame, court documents show.