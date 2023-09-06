Heyday Comes to Preston Oaks

Heyday, a facial and skincare shop, will celebrate the soft opening of its new Preston Oaks storefront on Sept. 20.

“We’re really excited to join the community of Preston Hollow and meet an important need for those looking to make skincare a priority,” said Patrick Ryan-Southern, CEO of Heyday’s franchising entity, L5 Skincare. “In a city with a number of expensive spas that focus on more than just quality facial services, Heyday is offering something different.”

Heyday’s 50-minute facials are personalized to support and treat the client’s skin at that moment. The team understands that skincare is not “one size fits all” and creates a personalized regimen that guests can replicate at home.

At appointments, estheticians perform full-skin analyses, where guests can share their personal skin goals and their at-home routine. Based on the analysis, the esthetician maps out the guest’s unique treatment.

“The focus is personalized skincare with an emphasis on education to help you meet your skin goals,” Ryan-Southern said. “We take the facial out of the spa and create an approachable experience in order to connect with each customer and provide quality solutions that fit their skin needs.”

Heyday will be located at 10720 Preston Road, Suite 1001. There will also be a location open in Plano’s Legacy West in early October.

The facial and skincare shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.