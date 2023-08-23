Dallas ISD Trustees to Vote on Alternate Plan to Mandated Campus Officers

Dallas ISD needs 167 additional officers and supplemental funding to align with provisions outlined in Texas House Bill 3, which requires armed security officers on all campuses during regular school hours effective Sept. 1.

The Dallas ISD board of trustees was recently briefed on alternate plans to address the requirements this school year, which include recruiting more police officers Level III officers — armed security who must complete a Department of Public Safety Level III training and undergo a psychological evaluation and background check — and increasing elementary campus patrols.

The district also plans to deploy officers from supervisory roles to campus security.

Elizalde attributes the lack of campus officers by Sept. 1 to workforce shortages.

“We will be asking our board to approve an alternate plan as stated by the Texas Education Agency,” Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said.

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will vote on the alternative plan to address House Bill 3 during its Aug. 24 board meeting.