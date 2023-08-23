Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 14-20

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DINE AND DASH

Some fraudsters ordered food, ate it, and left without paying before 6:29 p.m. Aug. 18 at Chili’s in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

14 Monday

Before 2:53 p.m., a burglar entered a van parked in the 4300 block of Hallmark Drive without damage and stole tools.

A woman reported her property as lost at NorthPark Center before 4:01 p.m.

A man and woman were reported taking photos of customers before 7:04 p.m. inside a retail store at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

A reckless driver hit a man’s parked vehicle and fled the scene at an unlisted time at Preston-Royal Southwest.

There was a hit-and-run to a woman’s vehicle parked at Inwood Village at an unlisted time.

A reckless driver hit a man’s vehicle, damaged it, and left the scene at an unlisted time in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Inwood Road.

15 Tuesday

A reckless driver hit a man’s vehicle and fled the scene before 12:09 p.m. in the Preston Royal Village parking lot.

PHOTO: Unsplash

An abandoned crashed vehicle was reported in the 4500 block of Walnut Hill Lane before 6:35 p.m.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 7:33 p.m.

A reckless driver was swerving in and out of lanes of traffic and evaded a traffic stop in Preston Center before 8:10 p.m.

A burglar entered a man’s home and stole stuff at an unlisted time in the 6400 block of Meadow Road.

Someone stole from a man at the Semones Family YMCA at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, someone stole from a man at Tom Thumb at The Market at Preston Forest.

16 Wednesday

A woman’s property was stolen before 1:52 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A woman’s wallet was stolen before 2:44 p.m. at Rex’s Seafood and Market.

Before 9:45 p.m., a man’s truck was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s wallet from Central Market in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

A thief stole from a man at Tom Thumb at The Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

17 Thursday

An aggressor hit and injured a man before 12:56 a.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Brookport Place.

A NorthPark Center visitor was caught with drug paraphernalia before 5:08 p.m.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A thief stole a backhoe from a construction site in the 5100 block of Seneca Drive at an unlisted time.

A vandal damaged a woman’s property by unknown means at Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unreported time.

A shoplifter stole from a man at a NorthPark Center department store at an unlisted time.

18 Friday

Two burglars used a pry tool before 4:51 a.m. to force entry into a department store at Preston Valley Shopping Center.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 12:17 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at Preston Royal Village.

Abandoned property was reported around 12:54 p.m. in the 6000 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 5:14 p.m.

NorthPark Center reported an “open building” around 10:25 p.m.

A nonviolent family offense was reported at an unlisted time at Jesuit Dallas.

19 Saturday

PHOTO: Unsplash

The Chase Bank at Preston Forest Village was reported open around 3:14 a.m.

Stolen before 1:17 p.m.: a woman’s property from an apartment in the 6100 block of Averill Way.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 3:48 p.m. at Inwood Village.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from NorthPark Center before 9:05 p.m.

Before 9:11 p.m., a burglar entered a man’s vehicle parked at NorthPark Center and drove away with it.

A burglar stole from a single family residence at an unlisted time in the 5800 block of Del Roy Drive.

Someone stole from a woman at Cooper Clinic at an unlisted time.

20 Sunday

PHOTO: Unsplash

There was an illegal street race before 1:10 a.m. in the 6500 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Before 3:30 p.m., a woman’s property was stolen at Preston Center.

A burglar broke a woman’s rear car window and broke her steering column before 4:36 p.m. in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Inwood Road.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 4:50 p.m. at 7-Eleven in Preston Forest Square.

Stolen before 8:20 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

A drunk driver was caught before 11:39 p.m. in the 6700 block of Lomo Alto Drive.