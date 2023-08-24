Dwell With Dignity’s Thrift Studio Returns

Thrift Studio, the home decor pop-up shop and major fundraiser for Dwell With Dignity, kicked off with a preview party Aug. 24. The Thrift Studio pop-up shop runs until Oct. 7.

The event is in its 13th year and will be in the Design District (1833 E. Levee Street). During Thrift Studio’s run, shoppers can find donated furniture, housewares, accessories, and high-end designer finds. Gillea Allison, president of D Magazine Partners, which includes People Newspapers, is this year’s Thrift Studio chair. D Magazine Partners CEO Christine Allison is this year’s honorary chair and the 2023 art chair is photographer Jarrod Oram.

Dwell with Dignity designs and installs complete home interiors for families in need of an environment that will support health and wellness, and Thrift Studio provides one-third of the nonprofit’s operating revenue.

Among the featured designers this year are Angeline Guido, Charmaine Wynter, Joel Baldazo, Kristen Fegale, Noel Pittman Design, Roz Murphy, Sari Moore, and Terra McNutt.

For more information, visit Dwell With Dignity’s website.