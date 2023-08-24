Peters, Newcomers Seek to Keep Momentum for Jesuit

After losing a large senior class from a team that finished as the runner-up in District 7-6A, Jesuit Dallas doesn’t plan on going into rebuilding mode.

Instead, the Rangers aim to carry that momentum forward with a young but talented roster that will include several new starters on both sides of scrimmage.

“We’ll have a lot of new faces on offense, but our defense will be more experienced,” said Jesuit head coach Brandon Hickman. “We’ve got guys who played a lot of snaps last year.”

The defense should be quick at linebacker, where Grayson Wombacher and Entonyo Jones will be joined by Logan Thompson, who is shifting from a safety spot.

Cade Gill is the top returnee on a powerful defensive line that also will feature Fred Lucky and Christopher Simington. Sean Watson is back in the secondary.

That defensive unit might have to shoulder the load as the up-tempo offense finds its footing behind new quarterback Charlie Peters, who moves up from junior varsity.

“He’s becoming a vocal leader for our team,” Hickman said. “He has good size and good speed. He makes good throws with a quick release, and he’s a tough kid.”

The Rangers lost almost all their production at the skill positions from 2022 except for receivers Cooper Cutler and Jaeger Krauss.

Zane Williams and Ryan Engelhardt might split the bulk of the carries in the backfield. Key contributors on the offensive line include Ben Petroff, Matthew Toker, and Michael Martin. The kicking game should also be a strength.