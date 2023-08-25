Faith Friday: First Unitarian Church of Dallas’ Worth and Dignity Engagements
The next First Unitarian Church of Dallas’ Worth and Dignity Engagements installment will feature author, professor, and theologian Dr. Anthony B. Pinn.
The event will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 2 at the church at 4015 Normandy Ave. It will begin with a talk from Pinn followed by a signing of the book “A Master Class on Being Human: A Black Christian and a Black Secular Humanist on Religion, Race, and Justice,” co-written by Dr. Pinn and Rev. Dr. Brad R. Braxton.
To register for the event, click here.