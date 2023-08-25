New Coach Brings New Identity to Rebuilding Greenhill

Although the win-loss record in recent years is unsightly, K.J. Williams sees a unique opportunity at Greenhill.

That’s why he left the sidelines at Fort Worth Nolan to take the head coaching role with the Hornets, who have endured three consecutive winless seasons.

“As a coach, you obviously want to challenge yourself,” Williams said. “Greenhill always stuck out to me. When the opportunity presented itself, it was intriguing.”

Williams is realistic about the hurdles and what it takes to overcome them. The Hornets have dropped 29 straight games and were outscored by about 39 points per game in 2022. He’s started by instilling a culture of focus and hard work.

“I was able to come in early and build some trust with the players. In order for us to get going in the right direction, the players have to trust the process and trust themselves. We want to build confidence,” Williams said. “The buy-in is really good. These guys are high-energy, and they want to work.”

Williams will look to a handful of returnees to fill leadership roles, such as Zane Crumedy, Bryson Watt, Laird Burke, Oliver Hill, Cole Feldman, and Brandon Polk.

Will Black will move from receiver to quarterback. Newcomers to watch include lacrosse player Mateo Lanzilotta, freshman Zacchaeus Crumedy, and Nolan transfer Caden Castillo.

“There’s secondary depth behind every position. Our program has gone through a lot, but I just want to build a good experience for the kids and develop them,” Williams said. “The wins are going to come.”