Storm Reid to Keynote Texas Women’s Foundation Luncheon

Emmy-nominated actress, producer, and University of Southern California (USC) student Storm Reid will keynote the Texas Women’s Foundation’s 38th-annual luncheon.

The luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Anatole. Ashleigh Everett and Yolanda Garcia are luncheon co-chairs. Everett is senior vice president and general counsel of Hunt Oil Company. Garcia is a partner at Sidley Austin.

“We have the perfect ‘storm’ with Storm and know her words will be riveting and powerful. We’re thankful to the team of Ashleigh and Yolanda for helping make our signature luncheon one that you must attend.” said Dena L. Jackson, Texas Women’s Foundation interim president and CEO, said

In 2013, Reid and her mother, Robyn Simpson, launched A Seed & Wings Productions, an independent multimedia production house rooted in narratives that forge multicultural conversations, entertain, educate, and uplift.

The annual luncheon is the foundation’s signature event. For more information, visit the Texas Women’s Foundation’s website.